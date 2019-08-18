Jensen Investment Management Cut Holding in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by $305,100; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position Held by Burney Co

Burney Co increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 179.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 30,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 46,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.22M, up from 16,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 762,311 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co (RS) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 3,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 18,522 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, down from 21,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel And Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $97.59. About 1.21 million shares traded or 149.35% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 710,914 shares to 3.56 million shares, valued at $257.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 289,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98M shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Acquires Remaining Ownership Interest of Acero Prime, S. de R.L. de C.V. From Joint Venture Partner – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Downgrades US Steel To Sell – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Double Downgrades Nucor Ahead Of ‘Steelmageddon’ – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE-owner ICE beats profit view on growth in transaction, data units – Reuters” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.98 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.42 per share. RS’s profit will be $131.98 million for 12.32 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 360,637 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 16,806 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.04% or 174,207 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested 2.06% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Td Asset Management holds 0% or 3,195 shares. Profit Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 3.7% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Morgan Stanley has 38,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,750 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 75,333 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia owns 26,445 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 163,532 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 12,904 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 2.05 million shares.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 17,190 shares to 69,711 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,882 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).