Jensen Investment Management Continues to Hold Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR); As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Market Value Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Decreased Its Holding

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 7,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 7,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $451,000, down from 15,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 1.39 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 13/04/2018 – DST Systems in Separation Agreement With CFO Gregg Wm. Givens in Connection With Sale of Co. to SS&C; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 16/04/2018 – SS&C COMPLETES DST DEAL, AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – SS&C set May 4 deadline to gatecrash 1.5 billion-pound Fidessa deal; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 328,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $149.62 million, up from 843,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 628,012 shares traded or 0.19% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,230 shares to 5,210 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis invested in 12,300 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 83,116 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 33,037 shares. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 241,223 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has 3,045 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 139,703 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 222,600 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc reported 7,200 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 49,986 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 19,338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 50 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc reported 1,282 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners, New York-based fund reported 430,312 shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.24M for 14.60 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 388,814 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $386.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 163,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,627 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Smithfield Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 402 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 12,000 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,256 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 485,605 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited has 108,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 12,954 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bath Savings holds 2.4% or 94,446 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 34,454 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,731 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,053 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Tompkins Corp has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 230 shares.