Jensen Investment Management Boosted Its Stake in Oracle (ORCL) by $19.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Veracyte (VCYT) Shareholder Pier Capital Cut Holding by $4.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 361,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 7.50M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.65M, up from 7.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO BUY NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 44.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 166,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 205,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 372,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 445,524 shares traded. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 11/04/2018 – Veracyte Announces Precision Medicine Collaboration With Loxo Oncology; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE REPORTS PRECISION MEDICINE PACT WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE INC – FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid Surgery; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Suggesting Afirma GSC’s Ability to Help Significantly More Patients Avoid Unnecessary Thyroid; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $168.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 18,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,329 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 8,104 shares to 70,769 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Transport Services Group I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 103,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,602 shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT).