Jensen Investment Management Boosted Holding in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS); Home Depot (HD) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Cut Its Position by $1.14 Million

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39 million, down from 65,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $212. About 1.94 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (UPS) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 79,709 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.12M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $101.73. About 1.74 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 30/04/2018 – The UPS Store Survey Finds Two Thirds of Americans Dream of Opening a Small Business; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL AUTHORITIES IN INVESTIGATION; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02B and $746.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity (FTEC) by 5,181 shares to 14,743 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.15 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 16,282 shares. Lpl Lc invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt holds 190,645 shares. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated holds 0.66% or 662,269 shares. Deltec Asset Lc holds 1.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 39,998 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp stated it has 144,713 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 104,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Accredited Invsts owns 5,532 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Alley Lc reported 41,440 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. Baldwin Lc owns 5,775 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma holds 88,053 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Ar Asset Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 21,550 shares. 438,000 are owned by Regions Corp. 124,730 are owned by Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,154 shares. Stewart Patten Company, California-based fund reported 106,120 shares. Raymond James Na owns 53,653 shares. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 2,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 58,058 shares. Rech Mngmt holds 35 shares. The Japan-based Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Caprock Gru holds 13,377 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.43% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Perkins Coie Trust reported 18,794 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability owns 13,832 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 13,525 are owned by New England Management Inc. First Midwest Comml Bank Division has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 6,622 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 40,855 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Another trade for 150 shares valued at $16,731 was bought by Cesarone Nando.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $165.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

