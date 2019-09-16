Jensen Investment Management Boosted Holding in Accenture Plc (ACN); As Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose, Route One Investment Company LP Has Cut Position

Route One Investment Company Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp sold 138,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.79M, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $186.11. About 5.35 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – FB: WhatsApp founder plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook; 11/04/2018 – Satellite Application Catapult Deploys Cloudian for Limitlessly Scalable Storage; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 19/03/2018 – Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a firm used by the Trump campaign, for misuse of data; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Data Scandal Has Left Zuckerberg Isolated in Big Tech; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 19/03/2018 – Firm at center of Facebook breach caught saying sex workers, spies could be used to win elections

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 34,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.66 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $194.37. About 588,151 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett And Co accumulated 17,775 shares. Strs Ohio holds 291,861 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 347,458 shares. First Foundation accumulated 4,736 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cornerstone Invest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 337,317 shares. Howard Capital has 106,284 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 858 shares. 81,398 are held by Tru Of Vermont. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 141 shares. Hallmark Cap holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 107,452 shares. Howe Rusling holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street reported 26.27 million shares. Amp Capital reported 281,190 shares stake. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of has 0.11% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 98,527 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $283.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 254,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,215 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

