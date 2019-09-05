Jennison Associates Upped Position in Nisource (NI); Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Price Rose While Mckinley Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.26 million, up from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 2.19M shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Net $276.1M; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 29/03/2018 – NiSource Inc.: Richard A. Abdoo Decides Not to Stand for Re-election to Board

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 1,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The hedge fund held 34,336 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, down from 35,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $368.35. About 640,948 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Sales About $27B; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Raises Dividend to $1.20; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 04/05/2018 – SpaceNews: BREAKING: Air Force awards contracts to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman for future missile-warning satellite cons; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) by 630,714 shares to 5.48M shares, valued at $37.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL) by 43,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,073 shares to 75,123 shares, valued at $13.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 16,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00M for 19.43 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.