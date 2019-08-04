Jennison Associates Upped Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding By $12.66 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has 0.83 Sentiment

Jennison Associates Llc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 275,136 shares as Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP)’s stock rose 6.25%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 3.25 million shares with $151.39M value, up from 2.97 million last quarter. Nextera Energy Partners Lp now has $2.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 180,326 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q Rev $212M; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ENTERED INTO FORWARD SWAPS WITH A TOTAL NOTIONAL VALUE OF $5 BLN – SEC FILING

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 658 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 797 sold and reduced their positions in Cisco Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 3.03 billion shares, down from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cisco Systems Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 205 to 246 for an increase of 41. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 739 Increased: 519 New Position: 139.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Research Inc has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Citigroup Inc stated it has 3,702 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 15,216 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc reported 12,425 shares. Bartlett And Limited Co has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cohen And Steers holds 0.02% or 119,095 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 124,860 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Adell Harriman & Carpenter, a Texas-based fund reported 34,850 shares. Stephens Ar has 5,165 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 869,553 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Fifth Third Bank holds 0% or 2,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 293 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 1.11% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 55,902 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) stake by 183,281 shares to 828,201 valued at $29.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 48,651 shares and now owns 1.39M shares. Pebblebrook Hotel Tr (NYSE:PEB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NextEra Energy Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, April 1. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

More notable recent NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces the final results of the cash tender offer for certain outstanding debt securities of Genesis Solar Funding, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy Partners LP: NextEra Energy Partners, LP second-quarter 2019 financial results available on partnership’s website – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO), Amazon (AMZN), and When to Sell a Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What the Acacia Acquisition Means for Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02 million shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. for 138,095 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 577,685 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. has 6.65% invested in the company for 615,925 shares. The Montana-based Stack Financial Management Inc has invested 6.17% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.