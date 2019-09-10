Jennison Associates Upped Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding By $12.66 Million; AMERITEK VENTURES (ATVK) Sellers Decreased By 34.17% Their Shorts

AMERITEK VENTURES (OTCMKTS:ATVK) had a decrease of 34.17% in short interest. ATVK’s SI was 327,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 34.17% from 496,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0009 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc increased Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) stake by 9.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 275,136 shares as Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP)’s stock rose 6.25%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 3.25 million shares with $151.39 million value, up from 2.97 million last quarter. Nextera Energy Partners Lp now has $2.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 146,252 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: NEP/NCP Rtgs Unaffctd By Prpsd Trm Ln Add-On; 27/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SAYS ON MARCH 22, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO 2 TEN-YEAR FORWARD-STARTING INTEREST RATE SWAP AGREEMENTS BEGINNING MARCH 26, 2028; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $212M, EST. $254.0M; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 16/03/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS REPORTS SALE OF CANADIAN RENEWABLE; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Ameritek Ventures manufactures machinery to produce optical fiber preforms. The company has market cap of $80,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Management Inc reported 55,902 shares stake. Monetary Gp Inc has 0.5% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). 1.94 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md. Cohen & Steers holds 119,095 shares. Fiduciary invested in 0.01% or 4,750 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,158 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 159,010 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 775 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 102,608 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 400 shares. A D Beadell Counsel has 149,920 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. Energy Income Ltd has 5.40 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Morgan Stanley owns 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 598,933 shares.