Jennison Associates Upped Its Position in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Leonard Green Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34 million, down from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video); 02/05/2018 – LEGO TO PARTNER WITH AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE ON DUPLO PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Lead; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE FOLLOWS AMAZON WITH ASSISTANT FEATURES FOR CHILDREN; 03/04/2018 – Despite Wide Public Interest, Good Jobs First Study Finds Most Finalist Governments Hide their Amazon HQ2 Bids; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 460.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,283 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 1,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $230.85. About 398,222 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Tr by 337,151 shares to 3.06 million shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 42,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings holds 2,158 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Manhattan has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,597 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 0.58% or 13,656 shares. Inv House Lc holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,002 shares. Telemus Capital reported 14,896 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. South State Corp has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1,009 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd reported 29,126 shares. 59,997 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Limited. Coastline Tru has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lincoln Lc holds 3.94% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,582 shares. Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 71,434 shares or 5.8% of their US portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.4% or 1.05 million shares.