Jennison Associates Upped Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Position; Ubs Oconnor Raised Its Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) Position by $273.01 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 12,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 141,941 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CHENIERE CORPUS CHRISTI’S Ba3 RATING; OUTLOOK C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DIV TO 55C/SHR, WAS 50C, EST. 52.5C; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SEES FY 2018 DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT $2.20 – $2.30; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 374,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 2.95 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15B, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 1.47 million shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 22/05/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Confirms Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on Buprenorphine Sublingual Spray; 10/04/2018 – Endo Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 7 Days; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS XIAFLEX NEW INDICATION FOR PEYRONIE’S DISEASE; 26/04/2018 – Endo to Acquire Somerset Therapeutics and Business of India-Based Affiliate Wintac for About $190 Million; 02/04/2018 – Endo Agrees To Extend Temporary Stay Of FDA Litigation; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Endo May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22 Mos; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 08/05/2018 – ENDO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 67C; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 group results; 13/04/2018 – Patient-Reported Outcomes Data on SUBLOCADE™ (Buprenorphine Extended-Release) Injection to be Presented as Late-Breaker at American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) 49th Annual Conference

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 909,334 shares to 4.73 million shares, valued at $200.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 183,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,201 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Endo Int (Call) (NASDAQ:ENDP) by 2.48 million shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $35.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Inte (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,717 shares, and cut its stake in First In (NYSE:FR).

