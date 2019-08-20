Jennison Associates Upped Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $5.98 Million as Market Value Declined; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Stake In Genworth Finl (GNW) Was Upped

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. It closed at $4.36 lastly. It is down 12.88% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 44,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 435,172 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.96M, up from 390,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.14. About 1.87M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – Caterpillar Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Group President Rob Charter to Retire; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS JOE CREED APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month EAME Total Machines Retail Sales Up 23%

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.08M shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 76,736 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 3,866 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.06M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 340,006 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cibc Asset invested in 19,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Meridian Counsel owns 0.06% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 27,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 30,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated owns 21,729 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 198,012 shares.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 730,292 shares to 764,389 shares, valued at $111.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 108,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,695 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

