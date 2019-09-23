Jennison Associates Upped Anthem (ANTM) Holding By $6.95 Million; Penumbra (PEN) Shorts Decreased By 6.21%

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) had a decrease of 6.21% in short interest. PEN’s SI was 4.75M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.21% from 5.07 million shares previously. With 417,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)’s short sellers to cover PEN’s short positions. The SI to Penumbra Inc’s float is 15.26%. The stock decreased 3.12% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 324,091 shares traded. Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has risen 20.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PEN News: 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $410 MLN TO $415 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA 1Q EPS 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.0C; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital LLP Exits Position in Penumbra; 21/05/2018 – penumbra, inc. | indigo aspiration system (cat rx and sep | K180412 | 05/15/2018 |; 23/04/2018 – penumbra, inc. | penumbra coil 400, ruby coil system, pod | K173614 | 04/17/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – PENUMBRA 1Q REV. $102.7M, EST. $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Penumbra 1Q Rev $102.7M; 08/05/2018 – Penumbra 1Q EPS 15c

Jennison Associates Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 12.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 24,638 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 215,799 shares with $60.90 million value, up from 191,161 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $251. About 482,242 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: 49ers Free Agent Eric Reid Won’t Kneel For Anthem; 26/04/2018 – NFL super-agent Drew Rosenhaus doesn’t expect kneeling during the National Anthem to be a factor in the upcoming season; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 14,329 shares to 1.47M valued at $42.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) stake by 36,026 shares and now owns 37,762 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

Penumbra, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. The firm offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, PX SLIM, and Velocity brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices under the Penumbra System brand; and revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy under the 3D brand. It has a 347.79 P/E ratio. It also provides neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400 and Penumbra SMART Coil brands; and neurovascular stents for stent-assisted coiling in large and wide-neck aneurysms under the LIBERTY Stent brand.

