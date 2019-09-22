Jennison Associates Trimmed Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $24.22 Million as Stock Rose; Novo (NVO) Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Has Boosted Its Stake

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 318,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.28 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 575,120 shares traded or 23.89% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 17/05/2018 – InterXion Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 15,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 51,240 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 35,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.94. About 3.21M shares traded or 111.22% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 24/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Shows Clinically Meaningful Weight Loss in People Receiving Saxenda®; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 04/04/2018 – OMX Copenhagen 20 Falls 1.6% to 957.6; Novo Nordisk Leads Losses; 22/03/2018 – Drugmaker Novo Nordisk looks to former oil boss to energise M&A; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK: SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY SHOWS SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 05/03/2018 REG-Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Diabetes Treatment Label Update Approved by FDA; 13/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 2%

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 54,273 shares, valued at $102.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,455 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 212,949 shares to 597,839 shares, valued at $29.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 9,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).