Jennison Associates Stake In Asml Holding N V (ASML) Was Has Boosted; Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 9.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – New York University Business Professor of Marketing Scott Galloway argues Facebook’s handling of the Cambridge Analytica fallout is all wrong; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 30/04/2018 – Koum’s departure comes at a crucial time at Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Facebook admits it did not read the terms of the app that harvested data of 87 million; 22/03/2018 – Firms start to pull Facebook ads following data scandal; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 28/03/2018 – Gene Munster: Facebook stock could be ‘stuck in the mud’ for up to a year; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 28/03/2018 – Elon Musk deleted both SpaceX and Tesla’s Facebook pages because Facebook gives him “the willies.” via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Facebook Lite to launch in developed countries, including U.S

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Asml Holding N V (ASML) by 29.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 10,735 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23M, up from 8,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Asml Holding N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $248.99. About 376,422 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – PROPOSED A DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.4 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q EPS EUR1.26; 27/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech leaders most vulnerable to rising trade barriers; 25/04/2018 – ASML Discloses Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – ASML Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 14/03/2018 – ASML publishes Agenda Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 200 FROM EUR 180

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 25,561 shares to 295,164 shares, valued at $40.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:THR) by 25,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 507,667 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,503 were reported by Dubuque Bancorp &. Harris Assocs LP owns 2.76 million shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 432,013 shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc has invested 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc, Florida-based fund reported 15,183 shares. Df Dent & Inc reported 1,380 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.16% stake. Alta Mngmt Lc owns 5.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 487,725 shares. United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intersect Limited Liability stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blue Capital Incorporated accumulated 3.02% or 30,363 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northeast Inv holds 3.02% or 197,339 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 17,284 shares or 0.75% of the stock.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.