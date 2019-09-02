Jennison Associates Raised By $2.61 Million Its Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding; Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 114.11% above currents $8.72 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 to “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Monday, April 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $28 target. UBS maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Friday, May 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1600 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TEN in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Underweight” rating. See Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) latest ratings:

Jennison Associates Llc increased Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) stake by 9.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 51,265 shares as Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL)’s stock rose 6.75%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 573,419 shares with $29.62 million value, up from 522,154 last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc Del now has $36.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.86. About 4.27M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 04/04/2018 – DAL: @Delta confirms it’s website chat service was involved in a cyber incident, potentially compromising customer payment information; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – DAL: DISCOUNT AIRLINES NOT `MEANINGFUL RISK’ ON TRANS-ATLANTIC; 30/05/2018 – DELTA CEO: HIGHER FUEL IN SHORT TERM `WILL CAUSE SOME PAIN’; 15/03/2018 – VIRGIN ATLANTIC – FY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR OF 78.3 PCT, DOWN 0.4 PTS YEAR-ON-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Pennsylvania judge delivers blow to Buckeye effort to reverse Laurel Pipeline; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU

The stock increased 5.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 1.01 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280. LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Wednesday, August 7.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $695.39 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Airlines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 21.85% above currents $57.86 stock price. Delta Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $85 target. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 11. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

