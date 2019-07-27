Jennison Associates Position In Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Was Upped; Macy’s (M) Holding Boosted by Advent Capital Management

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 5.13 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fifteen Classes of MSBAM 2013-C10; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Macy’s Honors Generations of Cultural Tradition During Asian Pacific American Heritage Month; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO KAREN HOGUET SPEAKS COMMENTS ONEARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – SET A NEW APPROACH TO ITS BUSINESS IN CHINA

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 37.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 370,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.79M, up from 990,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.92. About 738,702 shares traded or 53.41% up from the average. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 28/03/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS INTERXION HOLDING N.V. ‘BB-‘ RATING; OTLK STBL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 01/05/2018 – INTERXION TO EXPAND CAPACITY IN AMSTERDAM & FRANKFURT; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q ADJ EPS EU0.17, EST. EU0.17; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn) by 13.74 million shares to 68.97 million shares, valued at $70.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (Prn).

