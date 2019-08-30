Jennison Associates Lifted Lowes Cos (LOW) Position by $367.87 Million; Market Value Declined; Rr Advisors Has Boosted Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 333.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 4.39M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $480.33M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 3.32M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO INCREASE A LITTLE FROM ITS CURRENT LOW RATE; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: NON-MINING SPEND INCREASE LARGEST SINCE FINANCIAL CRISIS

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s: An Intriguing Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Lowe’s – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 67,902 shares to 3.30M shares, valued at $73.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 470,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,746 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bankshares N A New York reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). South Texas Money Ltd reported 15,613 shares. The Tennessee-based Highland Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.89% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 131,190 shares. 54,813 were accumulated by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company has 1.72% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Guyasuta Advisors holds 2.51% or 205,845 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,309 shares. Notis stated it has 21,000 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs LP has 116,520 shares. Old Natl Bank In accumulated 18,704 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt accumulated 23,277 shares. Tru Company Of Oklahoma holds 4,003 shares. Fincl Architects has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 500 shares. 3,528 were reported by Parkside Bankshares Trust.