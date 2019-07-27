Jennison Associates Lifted Its Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Value Rose; Consonance Capital Management LP Raised Position in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) as Share Value Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.61M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.95 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 119,230 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 22/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec Announces Launch of the Accutix™ Brand; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 22/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.24M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $42,751 activity.

More notable recent Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Presents At Cowen And Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tejon Ranch Company (TRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Oxford Immunotec to Present at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oxford Immunotec Welcomes Updated CDC Recommendations for Tuberculosis Screening and Testing of Healthcare Personnel – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NextEra Energy announces date for release of second-quarter 2019 financial results – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NextEra Energy Capital Holdings announces dates for remarketing of its Series I Debentures due Sept. 1, 2021 – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

