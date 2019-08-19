Jennison Associates Lifted Its Holding in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) as Share Price Rose; Renaissance Group Increased Yy (YY) Position by $3.20 Million; Share Price Declined

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 12,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.8. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 20.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.84% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENGAGES JOINT LEAD ARRANGERS TO ARRANGE DEBT FINANCING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUES $1,593 MLN VS $891 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere moves ahead with Corpus Christi LNG expansion; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 38,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 205,212 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 167,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.55M shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 6,256 shares to 149,628 shares, valued at $26.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd (SVNDY) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,935 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 77,469 shares to 697,814 shares, valued at $22.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 175,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,992 shares, and cut its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

