Jennison Associates Lifted Boston Properties (BXP) Stake; Martin Currie LTD Decreased By $442,144 Its Paychex (PAYX) Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 4,536 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 339,354 shares with $43.78M value, up from 334,818 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $19.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.71. About 478,747 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M

Martin Currie Ltd decreased Paychex Inc (PAYX) stake by 4.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Martin Currie Ltd sold 5,392 shares as Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Martin Currie Ltd holds 123,537 shares with $10.17 million value, down from 128,929 last quarter. Paychex Inc now has $30.31B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $84.35. About 1.80 million shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties acquires property for $106M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eyes on REITs for WeWork fallout (updated) – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork Skepticism From 300 Real Estate Conference Calls – Forbes” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is -0.75% below currents $128.71 stock price. Boston Properties had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, September 10. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. Citigroup maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) stake by 26,167 shares to 1.34M valued at $138.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) stake by 37,646 shares and now owns 922,361 shares. Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BXP shares while 143 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 377.98 million shares or 177.78% more from 136.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning Incorporated owns 2,765 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Company holds 0% or 27,359 shares. Boltwood Management holds 0.16% or 2,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.15% or 216,287 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 4,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 50,231 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 413,504 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 23,111 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 46,111 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 28,668 shares. D E Shaw invested in 127,493 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability reported 5,758 shares stake. State Street stated it has 10.68 million shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited accumulated 694,050 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Transamerica Advisors holds 0.06% or 3,567 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 3,453 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 45,617 shares. Architects holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1,016 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 34,386 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 46,246 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.06% or 214,423 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,108 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 19,770 are owned by Pennsylvania Trust. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Stanley invested 0.57% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 20,358 are owned by Ls Investment Ltd Liability. Aviva Public Limited owns 118,561 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs has invested 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).