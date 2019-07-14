Jennison Associates Lifted Boston Properties (BXP) Position By $25.94 Million; 4 Analysts Bullish FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Jennison Associates Llc increased Boston Properties Inc (BXP) stake by 139.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 195,067 shares as Boston Properties Inc (BXP)’s stock rose 0.13%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 334,818 shares with $44.83 million value, up from 139,751 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc now has $20.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 291,671 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50

Among 4 analysts covering FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. FirstEnergy had 7 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. UBS maintained the shares of FE in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. See FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $40 New Target: $46 Upgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $41 New Target: $43 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $138 target.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) stake by 43,253 shares to 870,852 valued at $92.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 20,888 shares and now owns 421,892 shares. Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 371,730 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.15% stake. World Asset Mgmt reported 11,819 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 39,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,039 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 40,969 shares. Quantitative Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 53,800 shares. Adage Capital Prns Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 235,554 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Putnam Invests Limited Com reported 878,382 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 8 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 26,552 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blair William Il has 0.03% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Highstreet Asset Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 6,580 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 76,663 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Owen D. Thomas is the New Global Chairman of the Urban Land Institute – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Future TSA headquarters drives Springfield hotel sale – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FirstEnergy Corp. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 776,692 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 342 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.1% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Wagner Bowman has 0.07% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 10,949 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.02% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 75 shares stake. 111,867 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Com. 2.53M were accumulated by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company. 85,802 were reported by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 3.88M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 203,422 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation reported 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 1,462 shares.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $23.07 billion. The firm operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services divisions. It has a 264.7 P/E ratio. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.