Jennison Associates Increases Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM); Lonestar Capital Management Increases Position in Ezcorp (EZPW)

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 110,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.08 million, up from 905,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 1.12M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ezcorp Inc (EZPW) by 52.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 267,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% . The hedge fund held 773,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 505,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ezcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 430,219 shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has declined 12.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical EZPW News: 22/04/2018 – DJ EZCORP Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EZPW); 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP Reports 47% Increase in Second Quarter Net Income; 02/05/2018 – EZCORP 2Q EPS CONT OPS 21C, EST. 19C

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 1,000 shares to 1,500 shares, valued at $43.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 107,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,740 shares, and cut its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EZPW shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 0.73% less from 47.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 754,087 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 199,878 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co accumulated 18,183 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial reported 803,849 shares. One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 3,341 shares. 300,661 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt. Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc owns 127,639 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0% invested in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Granite Inv Prtn Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) for 5,630 shares. Zebra Capital Limited Liability reported 12,548 shares. The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 79,887 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW).