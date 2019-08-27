Jennison Associates Increases Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holder Keywise Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $940,000 as Valuation Declined

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 237,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 913,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 364,439 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Keywise Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 453,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.59M, down from 477,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.34. About 5.50M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: U.S. Futures Extend Gains as Recession Fears Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Voting Results from Constellium’s 2019 Annual General Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium Announces Partial Redemption of 4.625% Senior Notes due 2021 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium to Supply Airware® Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Constellium Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 139,974 shares to 516,378 shares, valued at $43.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 38,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,541 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).