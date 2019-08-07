Jennison Associates Increases Position in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN); Shareholder Bp Plc Increased Kinder Morgan (KMI) Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 812,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.77% . The institutional investor held 12.41 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 billion, up from 11.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.85. About 491,181 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 20.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/04/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Published Open-label Study Showing Brineura® (cerliponase alfa) Reduced the Rate of Clinical Decline of Children with CLN2 Disease, a Form of Batten Disease; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q LOSS/SHR 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 20C; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Less Decline in Motor and Language Function Compared to Historical Controls; 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN STILL SEES FY LOSS $115M TO $165M

Bp Plc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 495,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 435,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.91. About 11.77 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Limited Conference Call Advisory; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: The federal Liberal government plans to spend $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline and; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan to Take Outcome of Shareholder Votes Into Consideration; 15/05/2018 – CANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER WILL NOT BE ANNOUNCING FINAL DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN ON WEDS – SPOKESMAN; 29/05/2018 – Toronto Sun: BREAKING: Federal Liberal government spending $4.5 billion to buy Trans Mountain pipeline and all of Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS SEEKS KINDER MORGAN SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL NO. 7 ON THE 2018 PROXY BALLOT OF KINDER MORGAN INC; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays

