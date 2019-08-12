Jennison Associates Increases Holding in Entergy New (ETR); Best Buy (Put) (BBY) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Decreased Holding

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (Put) (BBY) by 25.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 25,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 34,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 211,828 shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: BEST BUY SAYS NOT UPDATING FULL-YEAR VIEWS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 20/04/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC – FIVE-YEAR FACILITY AGREEMENT WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $1.25 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 645,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.75 million, up from 721,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $107.75. About 223,162 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 1% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 76% POWER FROM 1%: NRC; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY PALISADES NUCLEAR PLANT IN MICHIGAN CLOSED FOR REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/03/2018 – Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CEO DENAULT SAYS HAD BEEN CONSIDERING 800 MEGAWATTS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 219,443 shares to 258,435 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 65,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West stated it has 2,777 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 13,277 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Cls Invs Lc reported 47 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Van Eck Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 435,900 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 68,394 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Invesco has 9.01M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management owns 2,777 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 6,900 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 17,586 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Smith Moore owns 3,749 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Elm Advisors Limited stated it has 0.15% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 16.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De holds 0.02% or 92,016 shares. Highland Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Invesco Limited owns 1.26M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 9,807 shares. Bartlett Ltd holds 0% or 23 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.01% or 74,670 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd has invested 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 5,381 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 3.49M shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,827 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 267,444 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 172,926 shares. Artemis Llp owns 1.01M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 314,800 shares to 349,000 shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (Call) (NYSE:TWTR).

