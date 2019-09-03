Jennison Associates Increased Stake in Citigroup (C) by $12.62 Million as Shares Rose; As Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) Stock Price Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Decreased Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 203,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.36M, up from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $62.69. About 4.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 9.7%; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants retail clients to restrict gun sales; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 101,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 535,866 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 637,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 4,494 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 03/04/2018 – Solar Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SLRC’s profit will be $18.94 million for 11.32 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Solar Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 280,124 shares to 4.32M shares, valued at $361.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 139,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,378 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).