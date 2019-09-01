Jennison Associates Increased Oneok New (OKE) Position; QUALITAS CONTROLADORA SAB CV SHARES OF F (QUCOF) Shorts Down By 20.62%

QUALITAS CONTROLADORA SAB CV SHARES OF F (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) had a decrease of 20.62% in short interest. QUCOF’s SI was 189,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.62% from 238,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 19,000 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. QuÃ¡litas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 14.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 288,756 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 2.30 million shares with $160.54 million value, up from 2.01 million last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $28.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

QuÃ¡litas Controladora, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as an auto insurance firm in Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers insurance for automobile/pickups, motorcycles, tourists/cross-border, public service transportation, heavy equipment, passenger transportation, emergency services, cargo trucks, daily rents, and classic vehicles, as well as third party liability for automobiles and SUVs. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products in various divisions, including individuals, fleet, heavy equipment, financial institutions, and others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cv Starr Communication holds 248,220 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 830,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 4.94 million shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Company invested in 0% or 2 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 0.12% or 229,650 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Il has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.27% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Duff And Phelps Investment owns 444,166 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 297,647 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 229,823 shares. First Retail Bank Of Newtown holds 0.06% or 2,904 shares. Cambridge Invest reported 64,418 shares stake. Bessemer Gp reported 156,088 shares. 4,665 are held by Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Company.

Among 4 analysts covering Oneok (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Oneok has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is 1.01% above currents $71.28 stock price. Oneok had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $69 target. The rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy” on Monday, August 12. Credit Suisse maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 10.28 million shares to 3.85M valued at $175.43 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) stake by 67,675 shares and now owns 1.69 million shares. Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was reduced too.

