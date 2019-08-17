Jennison Associates Increased By $4.31 Million Its Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Stake; Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Trimmed By $2.15 Million Its W.P. Carey Reit (WPC) Position

Jennison Associates Llc increased Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) stake by 108.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 253,540 shares as Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)’s stock rose 35.11%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 487,044 shares with $8.56 million value, up from 233,504 last quarter. Fate Therapeutics Inc now has $1.21B valuation. The stock increased 5.57% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 548,961 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE CITES PHASE 1 STAGE OF PROTECT CLINICAL TRIAL OF PROTMUNE; 05/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS FILES $150M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : H. C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12; 03/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics to Webcast Conference Call Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $7; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC) stake by 86.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 27,549 shares as W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 4,147 shares with $325,000 value, down from 31,696 last quarter. W.P. Carey Inc. Reit now has $15.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 261,095 shares to 2,713 valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sba Communications Corp New stake by 172,007 shares and now owns 588,545 shares. Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Lc reported 11,732 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 70,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 14,500 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Co. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). 120,954 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of America Corp De. James Inv Research stated it has 645 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10.36 million were accumulated by Redmile Gru Ltd Company. Arrowstreet LP holds 0% or 19,300 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd owns 106,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 99,950 shares. 121,640 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. First Republic Invest Mgmt invested in 37,632 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 12,602 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Among 4 analysts covering Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Fate Therapeutics has $2700 highest and $12 lowest target. $20.60’s average target is 10.93% above currents $18.57 stock price. Fate Therapeutics had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc reported 2.43% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors holds 0.16% or 216,518 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Lincoln owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,932 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 202,917 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12,489 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested in 12,235 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 11,850 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 968,972 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation accumulated 405 shares. 74,246 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv.

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79’s average target is -10.86% below currents $88.62 stock price. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of WPC in report on Friday, June 7 to “Neutral” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc initiated W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) rating on Tuesday, March 26. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Hold” rating and $78 target.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) stake by 25,790 shares to 118,990 valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nu Skin Enterprises Inc Cl A (NYSE:NUS) stake by 15,955 shares and now owns 32,400 shares. Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) was raised too.