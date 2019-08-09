Jennison Associates Holds Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST); As Actuant (ATU) Market Valuation Declined, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Raised Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6.45M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56B, up from 6.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 2.05 million shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Actuant Corp (ATU) by 59.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 16,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 42,963 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 26,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Actuant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 298,697 shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Actuant Announces General Counsel Appointment; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Appoints New Board Members; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N FY SHR VIEW $1.05, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Actuant at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 21/03/2018 Actuant 2Q Loss/Shr 30c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.64% or 4,300 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 2.42% stake. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3,657 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.11% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Conestoga Cap Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,435 shares. Voya Investment Limited Liability Company reported 302,185 shares stake. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0.52% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.32M shares. Fayez Sarofim Communication invested 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Accuvest Global holds 1,549 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Charter Trust invested in 29,857 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W And Inc Ny has 2.75% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 414,041 shares. Moreover, Thompson Inv Management has 0.05% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,060 shares. Hillsdale Management Inc holds 0% or 198 shares in its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc reported 8,114 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 3,541 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 550,605 shares to 2.54 million shares, valued at $57.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 510,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,743 shares to 23,599 shares, valued at $41.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 60,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,099 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold ATU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 138,004 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 59,800 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) for 98,116 shares. First Manhattan Com reported 4,549 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,392 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,478 shares. Northern Trust owns 800,590 shares. Mairs & Inc holds 0.11% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) or 360,508 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,754 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.01% in Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU). Pzena Management Limited Company holds 0.57% or 4.31M shares in its portfolio. Southeastern Asset Tn stated it has 5.90M shares or 2.07% of all its holdings.

