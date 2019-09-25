Jennison Associates Holding in Servicenow (NOW) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Has Lifted Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Position by $382,033

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 20,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% . The institutional investor held 226,308 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 206,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 11,219 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 04/04/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 47.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4.49 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23B, up from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $252.96. About 128,907 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

More notable recent TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TPG Specialty Lending: Do Not Ignore This Near 8% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dependable 8.5% Dividend From Distressed Retail ABL – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2017. More interesting news about TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Sends Letter to TICC Capital Corp. Chairman of the Board Highlighting Board’s Self-Serving Actions and Lack of Alignment with Stockholders – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TPG Specialty Lending: Scoop Up This Top-Shelf 8.6%-Yielding BDC On The Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 24, 2018.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 233,842 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $180.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 731,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 615,378 shares, and cut its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH).