Jennison Associates Holding In Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Was Has Upped; Abm Industries (ABM) Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 598,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $540.83M, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $162.99. About 91,704 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage lntacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: H1 18 Organic Revenue Growth Below Management’s Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits; 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold – Commences Extraction – 175E Stope

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Abm Industries (ABM) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 19,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The hedge fund held 971,541 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.86 million, down from 990,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Abm Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 63,706 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – ABM Selected as Preferred Partner and Awarded Janitorial Services Contract at LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 333,671 shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $350.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 72,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,945 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 0.06% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 122,543 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag holds 17,500 shares. Mariner Ltd Company has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Principal Fincl Grp Inc holds 0% or 13,958 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation has 61,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt stated it has 225,019 shares. 37,971 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Susquehanna Llp holds 7,575 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 5,700 shares. 102 were reported by Motco. Fred Alger Management accumulated 7,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.53% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). American Century reported 515,316 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 8,034 shares to 625,427 shares, valued at $32.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 280,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).