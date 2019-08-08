Jennison Associates Holding In Metlife (MET) Was Has Raised; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Lifted Its Carlyle Group LP (CG) Stake by $425,286 as Valuation Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 51,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.71 million, up from 3.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 2.65 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 05/04/2018 – METLIFE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit against MetLife, Inc. – MET; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc. (MET); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62 million, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 407,453 shares traded. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 03/04/2018 – Macquarie, Goldman Sachs funds to buy port terminal group HES International – statement; 25/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 25); 04/04/2018 – Carlyle pays A$1bn for Australia’s biggest wine producer; 11/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Is Said to Snag Carlyle for $10 Billion Funding; 10/04/2018 – Carlyle Executive Tsou Is Said to Retire From Hong Kong Office; 20/04/2018 – SEACOR MARINE – CO, CARLYLE GROUP ALSO AGREED TO AMEND NOTES TO EXTEND MATURITY OF NOTES BY 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2023; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 22/05/2018 – Carlyle’s Rubenstein Says Easiest Time to Raise Money in Career; 28/03/2018 – NCC GROUP PLC NCCG.L – SAYS DISPOSAL PROCESS FOR SOFTWARE TESTING BUSINESS IS ONGOING; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “Term Sheet â€” Friday, July 12 – Fortune” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: “United contractor loses contract, lays off 439 – BizWest” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “3i to buy Evernex from Carlyle – PE Hub” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 30,169 shares. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.05% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Sterneck Capital Mgmt Lc has 14,500 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Com, Georgia-based fund reported 410 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 97,649 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has invested 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Morgan Stanley accumulated 9.66 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Service, a New York-based fund reported 10,348 shares. Ashford Management owns 26,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 16,900 shares. 245 are owned by Burt Wealth Advsr. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc accumulated 29,296 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 108,613 shares to 633,181 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 38,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,416 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $578,760 activity.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why These Coal Stocks Got Crushed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corecivic Inc by 62,148 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Natera Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Boston Partners invested in 2.13M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Jennison Assocs Limited Co stated it has 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 2.5% or 10.68M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.51 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 159,136 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 1,254 shares. Victory Capital Management accumulated 314,035 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tcw Grp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Perkins Coie holds 0.89% or 44,843 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 88,496 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 38,190 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp owns 1,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 27,575 shares in its portfolio.