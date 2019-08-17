Jennison Associates Holding in El Paso Elec Co (EE) Lowered by $43.91 Million as Valuation Rose; Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 756,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The institutional investor held 698,076 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.06 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.41. About 196,486 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS EL PASO ELECTRIC AT Baa1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NE; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: El Paso Sector Kicks off 21st Annual BSI Awareness Campaign; 20/04/2018 – El Paso Electric First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Notification; 08/03/2018 – Dir Wertheimer Gifts 115 Of El Paso Electric Co; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 158,110 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XME) by 26,690 shares to 105,851 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp N C (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 79,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 21,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 26,418 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York stated it has 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Barclays Plc owns 37,071 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,756 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). 2,129 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 3,374 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Company holds 0.01% or 31,277 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management stated it has 264 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 23,454 shares. 30,220 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity.