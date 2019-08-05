Jennison Associates Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $269.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Msdc Management LP Decreased United States Stl New (X) Holding by $1.22 Million; Market Value Declined

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 151,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 billion, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta:; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 09/05/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: 60% Of Amazon Customers Will Not Renew Their Prime Membership, Poll Reveals; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $13.27. About 23.87M shares traded or 92.33% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 02/04/2018 – U. S. Steel In Pact With State and Federal Govt to Resolve Matters at Midwest Plant; 26/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL FORECASTS 2Q18 ADJ EBITDA OF $400M; EBITDA EST $452M; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL CEO: ASSET REVITALIZATION PLAN A `SUCCESS SO FAR’; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Steel may be ‘worse off’ after tariffs, but it is a ‘great short’; 12/03/2018 – In a Perfect Trump World, U.S. Steel Could Double Under Tariffs; 13/03/2018 – United States Steel Corporation Announces a Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Its 8.375% Senior Secured Notes Due 2021; 12/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2018 EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 42,061 shares to 538,070 shares, valued at $52.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 44,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,736 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust Company has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Limited invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Btim Corporation owns 1,004 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Company holds 160 shares. Park National Corporation Oh holds 1,135 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 6,100 were accumulated by Trb Advsrs L P. 2,782 are held by Chemung Canal. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs has invested 5.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 3.96% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,353 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,113 shares. First Merchants Corporation owns 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 283 shares. Community Inv reported 1.58% stake. Hillview Capital Advsr Lc reported 113 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Limited holds 1,282 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio.

