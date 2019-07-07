Jennison Associates Has Trimmed Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) as Market Valuation Rose; As Scansource (SCSC) Stock Declined, Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 72.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 10.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.43 million, down from 14.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 6.27 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 04/05/2018 – The company’s CEO hinted Activision may do something in the same genre in the future; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 11,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 429,966 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, down from 441,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $842.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 61,988 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 14.36% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 15/05/2018 – Five ScanSource Leaders Recognized as 2018 CRN Women of the Channel; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q EPS 48c-EPS 54c; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $21.34M for 9.87 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.79% EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24,338 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $130.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Frontdoor Inc by 25,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20M for 60.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 48,622 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $74.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 120,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).