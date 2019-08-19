Jennison Associates Has Trimmed Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Rose While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Upped Its Holding

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 17,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 408,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, down from 426,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.24. About 413,453 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 496,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 3.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.94 million, up from 3.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – BofA Merrill’s Blanch Sees Room for Oil Prices to Move Higher (Video); 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 23/03/2018 – FOX SAYS BOFA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SKY SYNDICATE; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 19,766 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.04% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 761,054 shares. Hap Trading Lc stated it has 108,881 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca holds 1.92% or 2.68 million shares in its portfolio. Florida-based Aviance Prtn Limited has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 807,021 are held by Stevens Cap Mgmt L P. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% or 75,645 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware reported 2.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 20,853 shares stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt owns 501,550 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.93% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bokf Na has 649,406 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Daily Journal accumulated 42.98% or 2.30 million shares. Redwood Management Ltd Co accumulated 250,000 shares.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 151,870 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $40.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 817,250 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

