Jennison Associates Has Trimmed Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holding by $464,828 as Market Value Rose; As Trupanion (TRUP) Share Price Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised by $1.35 Million Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 17,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.20M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22M, down from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 77.97% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Covering RAVICTI® (glycerol phenylbutyrate) Oral Liquid

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (TRUP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 42,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,953 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 443,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 60,962 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $204,559 activity.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 2.50 million shares to 8.40M shares, valued at $241.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson owns 12,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Gp holds 3,576 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 5.00M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Capital Growth Limited Partnership has 0.33% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 205,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 28,596 shares. Moreover, Atika Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.83% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Hsbc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,182 shares. First Trust Advsr LP owns 253,008 shares. Century Companies Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 562,733 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% or 419,047 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma owns 123,836 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

