Jennison Associates Has Lowered Its Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stake; TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMET TURKEY (TKCZF) Shorts Lowered By 31.32%

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 18.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc sold 72,212 shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 320,725 shares with $37.97 million value, down from 392,937 last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.75B valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $141.73. About 659,391 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass Incorporated reported 0.17% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 224,638 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.06% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 10,384 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.02% or 1.26 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 1,525 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 16,632 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 520 shares. Diversified accumulated 26,831 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 2,400 shares stake. Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lifeplan Fincl Incorporated holds 200 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,119 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 4.57 million are held by Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma. Round Table Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 2,811 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -3.22% below currents $141.73 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Longbow. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Buy” rating.