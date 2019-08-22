Jennison Associates Has Lowered Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $704,415; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Share Value Rose While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed by $57.97 Million Its Position

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 1,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 211,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.72 million, down from 212,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $554.42. About 243,400 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 36.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 101,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 177,797 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.45M, down from 279,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $500.27. About 287,028 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 237,285 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 64,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 557,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl invested in 2,930 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Davidson Invest Advsr has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Intll Ca reported 4,202 shares. Ems Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 530 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 0.03% or 1,097 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 2.75% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 31,306 shares. Skytop Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 23,000 shares. 34 are owned by Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv. Parkside Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 30 shares. Girard Prtnrs reported 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 351,589 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 28,800 shares to 41,100 shares, valued at $829,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited Company holds 0.08% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,100 shares. Tower Research Limited Com (Trc) holds 0.06% or 1,634 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 20,612 shares. 86 are owned by Captrust Financial. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 42,443 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kames Public Limited Com reported 2.14% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,114 shares. Bryn Mawr Co has 1,148 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1,602 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel owns 951 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California-based Kelly Lawrence W Ca has invested 0.01% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Sei Investments holds 0.18% or 93,977 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 935,430 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Natixis has 7,406 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 2.16M shares.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 52.99 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

