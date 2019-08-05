Jennison Associates Has Lowered Its Semgroup (SEMG) Position; Paycom Software, Inc. (PAYC) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, March 4. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $246 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 6. See Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) latest ratings:

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Semgroup Corp (SEMG) stake by 42.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc sold 488,161 shares as Semgroup Corp (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 653,071 shares with $9.63M value, down from 1.14 million last quarter. Semgroup Corp now has $875.00M valuation. The stock decreased 6.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 991,650 shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 17/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 22/04/2018 – DJ SemGroup Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEMG); 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP SEMG.N – SEMGROUP IS AFFIRMING ITS INITIAL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by SemGroup Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp, New York-based fund reported 12,347 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 88,339 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested 0% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 45,776 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 10,329 shares. Moreover, Paloma Partners has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Lvw Advsrs Limited Co invested in 15,150 shares. Citadel Ltd stated it has 1.15 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). State Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 125,203 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0% or 39,768 shares in its portfolio.

Jennison Associates Llc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 242,770 shares to 276,514 valued at $30.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) stake by 29,253 shares and now owns 80,373 shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital.

The stock decreased 6.49% or $15.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.17. About 1.03 million shares traded or 43.10% up from the average. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud human capital management software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. It has a 82.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications.