Jennison Associates Has Lowered Its Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by $3.69 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Mittleman Brothers Has Lowered Kt (KT) Holding by $651,708 as Stock Declined

Mittleman Brothers Llc decreased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mittleman Brothers Llc sold 54,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mittleman Brothers Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 461,948 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q OPER PROFIT 397.1B WON, EST. 380.72B WON; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 15/04/2018 – S.Korean police to question KT Corp chairman over suspicious payments to lawmakers; 02/05/2018 – KT CORP 1Q NET 197B WON, EST. 193.38B WON; 05/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ NAGRA and KT Skylife expand content protection partnership with NexGuard watermarking; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Op Pft KRW397.10B Vs KRW417.00B; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 63,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 307,927 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12 million, down from 371,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.97. About 2.85 million shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – EXPECTED SHARE OF MINED COPPER PRODUCTION FOR 2018 IS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN 510 AND 610 THOUSAND TONNES; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Rio Tinto’s Canadian IOC iron ore shipments may resume in June after strike; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Global mining giants are pushing for higher premiums on aluminum ingots from Japanese buyers for next quarter as the prospect of American restrictions on imports has spurred demand. Such companies as Anglo-Australian player Rio Tinto and Alcoa of the U.S; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Is Said to Restart Shipments of Rusal Alumina; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 09/04/2018 – RIO TINTO TOTAL 2017 TAXES, ROYALTIES $5.1B; $3.8B IN AUSTRALIA; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Aluminum Guidance to be Revised Following Sales, Sanctions; 17/05/2018 – RIO TINTO MAINTAINS PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Mittleman Brothers Llc, which manages about $359.54M and $147.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc by 13,176 shares to 138,553 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 346,078 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.77M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Corporation has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Diversified holds 19,942 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com has invested 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.74% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 57,300 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 18,882 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Company Ma holds 0% or 382,384 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,724 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company owns 2.95 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 761,853 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.14% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).

