Jennison Associates Has Lifted Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake; Aew Capital Management LP Cut American Assets Trust (AAT) Position By $9.90 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 4611.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 2.31 million shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 2.36 million shares with $374.66 million value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.30B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $162.24. About 84,649 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 16/05/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD 8082.HK – CHONG CHO LAM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP – ROLLING MID-TERM GUIDANCE REMAINS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH WILL REACH 10% ON A SUSTAINABLE BASIS; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with Innovative Dashboard

Among 3 analysts covering American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Assets Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) rating on Thursday, March 14. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $50 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) rating on Monday, March 4. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $48 target.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) stake by 4,689 shares to 558,295 valued at $63.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Americold Realty Trust stake by 379,000 shares and now owns 3.02 million shares. Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Portformulas Corporation invested in 4,011 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 137,404 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Inc. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 26,365 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 1.95 million shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,815 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 24,431 shares. Geode Management reported 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 317,282 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 123,176 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 914,512 shares. Aqr Cap Management holds 0% or 33,157 shares in its portfolio. 1,082 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.13 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Assets Invest Mngmt Lc reported 1.46M shares stake.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,638 activity. Shares for $19,638 were bought by RADY ERNEST S.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IT, RCL, SAGE – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, MRVL, SAGE – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Innovation, Optimization and the Cloud Take Center Stage at Sage Sessions X3 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Political Uncertainty Impeding International Trade, New Sage Study Finds – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Manufacturers Prioritizing Investment in Technology and New Markets in Response to Canada-US Trade Relationship, Sage Research Finds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 510,002 shares to 1.22 million valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Focus Finl Partners Inc stake by 21,987 shares and now owns 340,338 shares. Cactus Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, February 25. Oppenheimer maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Ladenburg given on Wednesday, March 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SAGE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Management Ltd Llc accumulated 79,856 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 5,515 shares. Dafna Capital Limited Company has invested 8.49% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Advsr Asset Inc holds 0% or 516 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,104 shares. Lpl Ltd holds 0% or 2,154 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 7,728 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Mackenzie Finance has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,497 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 79,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 3,106 shares. Partner Fund Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.6% or 169,676 shares. Jennison Lc has 2.36M shares. Rhenman Asset Mngmt has 51,639 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.44 million activity. Kanes Stephen sold $3.44 million worth of stock.