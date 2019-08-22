Jennison Associates Has Lifted Its Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) Position by $2.74 Million as Stock Value Declined; Mangrove Partners Has Decreased Stake in Atlantic Pwr (AT) by $2.88 Million as Stock Rose

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 35,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 345,284 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.64 million, up from 309,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 242,644 shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 17/04/2018 – TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Colorado with Breakthru Beverage; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Atlantic Pwr Corp (AT) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners sold 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, down from 9.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Atlantic Pwr Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3705. About 161,990 shares traded. Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has risen 11.16% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.16% the S&P500. Some Historical AT News: 19/04/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – COMBINED SAVINGS OF THREE REPRICING TRANSACTIONS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.1 MLN OVER TERMS OF FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORP – REAFFIRMED 2018 PROJECT ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 85 Days; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q Rev $80M; 17/04/2018 – MANGROVE PARTNERS SAYS CUTS STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER TO 5.1 PCT AS OF APRIL 13 FROM A STAKE OF 9.96 PCT AS OF JAN 10 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – LAUNCH: ATLANTIC POWER $510M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; LENDER CALL 4/3; 03/05/2018 – Atlantic Power 1Q EPS 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atlantic Power Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATP); 23/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS 8.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ATLANTIC POWER CORP AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – ATLANTIC POWER CORPORATION RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Ltd by 37,492 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $25.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 16,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,907 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MGPI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.41 million shares or 2.44% more from 18.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Creative Planning holds 9,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Century Inc owns 111,809 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 12,173 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 472 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 9,504 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 962,777 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) for 133,755 shares. Swiss Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Ami Asset Mgmt Corp has invested 0.87% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 300 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 11,615 shares. State Street Corporation reported 429,729 shares.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Randy Simmons to Lead MGP’s Environmental, Health and Safety Programs – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGP (MGPI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “General Mills (GIS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FTR, NUS, PBI and ENPH among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Cabot Corporation’s (NYSE:CBT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron Solutions, Inc. Announces Compliance Plan Acceptance Letter from NYSE American – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Mangrove Partners, which manages about $562.50 million and $747.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5,126 shares to 300,791 shares, valued at $29.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cai International Inc (CAP) by 254,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 976,559 shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).