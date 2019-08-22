Jennison Associates Has Lifted By $3.83 Million Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position; Vector Group LTD (VGR) Sentiment Is 1.29

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 88 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 68 trimmed and sold equity positions in Vector Group LTD. The investment managers in our database now hold: 70.06 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vector Group LTD in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Jennison Associates Llc increased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 2.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 33,333 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 1.42M shares with $164.94 million value, up from 1.39 million last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $82.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 434,233 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: HDFC Bank 7Y Masala Bond 8.10% (The Number); 02/04/2018 – HDFC TO ANNOUNCE 4Q RESULTS ON APRIL 30; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK BOARD PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF INR 13/SHARE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC Bank blocks all its cards to buy/trade cryptocurrencies – PTI in Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) stake by 306,380 shares to 3.29 million valued at $62.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 10.28M shares and now owns 3.85M shares. Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del was reduced too.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 227,053 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has declined 33.26% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vector’s B2 Cfr; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vector Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VGR); 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M

Fort L.P. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 156,511 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 77,531 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.3% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,721 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 29.5 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.