Jennison Associates Has Decreased Zendesk (ZEN) Stake; Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) Has 1 Sentiment

Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio (NXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 4 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 4 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 281,269 shares, down from 296,793 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nuveen New York Select Tax-free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Zendesk Inc (ZEN) stake by 13.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc sold 69,386 shares as Zendesk Inc (ZEN)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 436,047 shares with $37.06 million value, down from 505,433 last quarter. Zendesk Inc now has $10.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 530,918 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $54.12 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York.

The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 4,314 shares traded. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN) has risen 6.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio declares $0.0395 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form DEF 14A Nuveen Quality Municipal For: Aug 07 – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Epic Journey Towards A Strong Growth Rebound – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 188,687 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 11,539 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 2,663 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 38,935 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Zendesk had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc increased Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) stake by 398,855 shares to 1.47M valued at $3.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 200,114 shares and now owns 5.68 million shares. Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.