Jennison Associates Has Cut Stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by $402,439 as Market Value Rose; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lowered American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $2.27 Million as Share Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ofg Bancorp (OFG) by 32.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 21,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% . The institutional investor held 44,765 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 65,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Ofg Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $19.84. About 301,178 shares traded. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) has risen 37.57% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OFG News: 03/04/2018 – MAGNUM VENTURES LTD MGNM.NS – RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL FOR DEBT OF 2.66 BLN RUPEES ASSIGNED TO ALCHEMIST ASSET RECONSTRUCTION BY ORIENTAL BANK, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank of Commerce drags Mittal Corp to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Reports 1Q18 Results; 03/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp Initiates Digital Site for Annual Report; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oriental Bank of Commerce for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q CET1 RATIO 14.6%; 05/04/2018 – OFG Bancorp to Report 1Q18 Results and Hold Call on Friday, April 20, 2018; 23/03/2018 – OFG Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Oriental Bank Of Commerce drags Lotus Auto to NCLT – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – OFG BANCORP 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 5.22%

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 25,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 50,836 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, down from 76,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $122.81. About 994,205 shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $89; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 35,579 shares to 345,284 shares, valued at $26.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. OFG’s profit will be $23.09 million for 11.02 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by OFG Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

