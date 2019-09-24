Jennison Associates Has Cut Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake as Valuation Rose; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Increases Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 62.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 54,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 33,279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $655,000, down from 88,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.74. About 68,420 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd bought 5.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 26.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24B, up from 21.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.92 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to Boost Auto Lending as Real Estate Sparks Concern; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – REV Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Laura Oberst talks about new role with Wells Fargo and what she wants in the next CEO – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “CryptoCorner: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) to Create Digital Currency for Internal Settlements, Binance Invests in First Chinese Company, BitPay to Support ETH Payments – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.16 million are held by British Columbia Mngmt Corp. Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% or 17,669 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 2.74% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 18,120 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 27,722 shares. Ledyard Bancshares has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,040 shares. Arbor Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Glenmede Com Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Capwealth Advsr holds 0.09% or 13,500 shares in its portfolio. Natixis has 1.62M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Zeke Advsr Llc reported 238,177 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evermay Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 6,537 shares stake. Ameriprise invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.08M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend; Receives Affirmed S&P Ratings and Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT: 9.4% Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the BAML 2019 Global Real Estate Conference, the 2019 NIC Fall Conference and the BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Distributions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.