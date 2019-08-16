Jennison Associates Has Cut Its Position in Slm (SLM) by $19.66 Million as Valuation Declined; Skyline Asset Management LP Position in Sanmina (SANM) Cut as Stock Price Declined

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.71% . The institutional investor held 13.34 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.20 million, down from 15.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.04. About 1.93M shares traded. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 19.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SLM CORP HOLDER VALUEACT PARTNERS REPORTS STAKE BOOST TO 6.9%; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2006-8; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 27/03/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – SCHÖNEBORN WITHDRAWING FROM COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT BOARD AT MID-YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Sallie Mae’s Jerry Archer Recognized as a Cybersecurity Trailblazer; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND – DISCUSSIONS WITH OFFICERS & DIRECTORS OF SLM CORP IN RELATION WITH ITS INVESTMENT IN SLM CORP; 09/03/2018 – SLM Short-Interest Ratio Rises 128% to 9 Days; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2013-6 and 2014-2; Outlook Stable

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 173,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 379,710 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96M, down from 553,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 50,807 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ltc Pptys Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 12,602 shares to 31,616 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $110.92 million for 7.73 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 0.04% or 13.46M shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 385,899 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability accumulated 23,065 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 117,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co, New York-based fund reported 979,777 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 23,211 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Serv Gp holds 31,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 2,890 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 983,024 shares or 0% of the stock. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has invested 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 48,840 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Limited reported 37,600 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 168,001 shares.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 105,563 shares. Donald Smith & holds 1.21M shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 82,707 shares. Hillsdale invested 0.24% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Rothschild And Asset Us Inc reported 561,931 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 58,995 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 774,022 shares. 2,780 were accumulated by C M Bidwell And Limited. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Whittier invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. 3.51M were reported by Lsv Asset Management. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Kennedy Capital Mgmt reported 470,224 shares.

