Jennison Associates Has Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (CPL) Shorts Lowered By 29.26%

Jennison Associates Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 226.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc acquired 554,292 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 798,743 shares with $70.60 million value, up from 244,451 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $135.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 7.58% or $6.14 during the last trading session, reaching $87.19. About 4.45 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting

Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL) had a decrease of 29.26% in short interest. CPL’s SI was 13,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 29.26% from 18,800 shares previously. With 27,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos (NYSE:CPL)’s short sellers to cover CPL’s short positions. The SI to Cpfl Energia S.A. Cpfl Energia S.A. American Depos’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 1,925 shares traded. CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) has risen 21.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CPL News: 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL SECURITIES REGULATOR CVM SCRAPS DEMAND FOR MINIMUM SHARE PRICE IN STATE GRID TENDER OFFER TO MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS IN CPFL RENOVAVEIS -DOCUMENT; 28/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns ‘ba1/Aaa.Br’ Ratings To Cpfl Geracao’s Proposed Issuance Of Debentures; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s CPFL eyes Eletrobras distributors on sale; 08/03/2018 CPFL RENOVAVEIS SAYS CO. FILED APPEAL TO REGULATOR ON TENDER; 24/05/2018 – CPFL ENERGIA TO ADOPT CONTINGENCY PLAN DUE TO TRUCKERS STRIKE; 09/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS NAMES FERNANDO MANO DA SILVA CEO; 15/05/2018 – CPFL 1Q NET INCOME R$419M; 03/05/2018 – IGNORE: CPFL RENOVAVEIS RELEASED INFO ON TENDER EARLIER TODAY; 03/05/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS: REGULATOR PARTIALLY GRANTS APPEAL ON TENDER; 22/03/2018 – CPFL RENOVAVEIS 4Q NET INCOME R$51.2M

CPFL Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and commercializes electricity to residential, industrial, and commercial clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $9.55 billion. The firm generates electricity through wind, biomass-powered thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power plants. It currently has negative earnings. It also makes, commercializes, rents, and maintains electro-mechanical equipment; and offers administrative, call center, collection, IT, telecommunication, energy transmission, and energy efficiency management services, as well as maintenance services for energy generation companies.

More notable recent CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Momo Inc (MOMO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CPFL Energia’ (CPL) CEO Gustavo Estrella on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about CPFL Energia S.A. (NYSE:CPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Brazilian Stocks to Buy as the Emerging Market Pauses – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: The Fed Benefit – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar On Back Foot As Equities Slide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. had bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of The West, California-based fund reported 28,660 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Com reported 17,767 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 49,043 shares. Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 1.44% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Private Ocean Lc invested in 0.02% or 650 shares. Moreover, Country Club Tru Na has 0.05% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,858 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated accumulated 4,885 shares. Shayne & Ltd Liability Com reported 0.53% stake. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 571 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp owns 8,131 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo owns 0.04% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 16,528 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation has 29,000 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Finance Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Condor Capital Mgmt holds 19,055 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company invested in 22,470 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Jennison Associates Llc decreased Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 84,204 shares to 213,034 valued at $56.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 234,092 shares and now owns 19,729 shares. Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) was reduced too.