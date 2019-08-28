Jennison Associates Decreased Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $5.42 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Theleme Partners Llp Lifted Stake by $4.48 Million as Stock Price Declined

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 66,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 544,189 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.15 million, down from 610,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 990,098 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – INTENDS TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS, CASH, BORROWINGS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION, OTHER AMOUNTS PAYABLE FOR MICROSEMI DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Microchip gets China antitrust approval to buy Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM; 28/03/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 08/05/2018 – Microchip qtrly revenue rises 11 pct

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 953,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.83 million, up from 918,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $126.91. About 1.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Salley And Assoc has 2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 96,323 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 1.35M shares. First Financial In has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Drexel Morgan owns 1.48% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,907 shares. 18,954 were reported by Pinnacle Ltd Llc. Boston Research & Inc holds 1.66% or 30,956 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 43,275 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 110,455 shares. The Florida-based Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 15,528 were reported by Btim Corp. Guardian Capital Advisors LP reported 0.19% stake. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Davis R M Inc has 272,660 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated stated it has 3,858 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt invested 3.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37M shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Bennicas And Inc has invested 2.12% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ancora Advsrs Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 19,527 shares. Synovus Financial has 3,616 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 37,576 shares in its portfolio. Sns Financial Gp Limited reported 0.05% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Tdam Usa Inc has 6,697 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Principal Financial Group has 6.02M shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kdi Cap Ltd Liability has invested 4.17% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Sigma Planning reported 3,683 shares. 5,096 were accumulated by Sunbelt Secs. 248 are owned by Moody Savings Bank Division. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.76M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.